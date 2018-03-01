Man charged over alleged Cork brothel

A Chinese national who studied hospitality and is known to his friends in Ireland as Finbarr pleaded guilty yesterday to charges related to running a brothel in Cork in August 2016.

Ming Zing Zhang, aged 35, said previously in Cork District Court and when asked his name, “Finbarr. They all call me Finbarr for the last 16 years.” Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant worked behind the bar at St Finbarr’s GAA club in Cabra, Dublin, and came to be called Finbarr. He also studied hospitality.

“I love this country,” Mr Zhang said during his bail application yesterday.

Det Garda John O’Connell arrested him earlier this year outside the pub where he works in Dublin city as he had been unsuccessful in efforts to locate him at his home address of 83 Dingle Road, Cabra West, Dublin.

The detective charged Mr Zhang that on August 23, 2016 at Travers St, Cork, being the lessee of that premises, he knowingly permitted this premises or part thereof to be used for the purpose of habitual prostitution.

He was charged with two counts related to alleged deception the previous month. He was charged that on July 11, 2016 at Homefinders auctioneers, Marlboro St, Cork, he did use a bank statement in the name Yin Guan to the prejudice of another person. The next charge contains the same details in relation to a driving licence.

Insp Daniel Coholan said that on August 22, 2016, a man was seen entering and leaving the house at Travers St. It was subsequently established he had gone there after contact with a woman under the name Julia whom he contacted through an escort agency website.

The advertisement offered a list of sexual services. There was evidence of habitual prostitution on the premises including condoms.

The accused man was found with false documents he used to get the lease to rent the premises.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would adjourn sentencing until May 16 for the purpose of preparing a probation report on the accused.