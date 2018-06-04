Man charged in connection with Mitchelstown murder

A man in his 20s has been charged with the murder of a father of four in a bar in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, over the weekend.

Michael Dineen, aged 27, of Ardmhuilanne, Mitchelstown, was charged with the murder of Patrick O’Donnell, aged 37, at Willie Andies bar at New Square in the town on Friday.

Mr Dineen appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court in North Cork yesterday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant James O’Shea gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution in the case.

Judge Aingeal Ní Chonduin heard that Mr Dineen made no reply to the charge when it was put to him.

He made no comment during the short hearing.

Mr Dineen’s solicitor, Cathal Lombard, applied for free legal aid in the case.

Judge Ní Chonduin granted legal aid and agreed to a request that Mr Dineen receive appropriate medical attention while in custody.

Inspector Michael Corbett applied to remand the accused in custody.

Mr Dineen was remanded in custody to appear again at Fermoy District Court on June 8.

Mr O’Donnell became a father for the fourth time in recent months. He lived with his family in the Stag Park area of Mitchelstown.

Security was tight for the case.

An autopsy was carried out on the deceased at CUH over the weekend. The results were not released for operational reasons.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid yesterday to popular father of three Seamus Bell, who died in hospital, four months after he was allegedly assaulted.

Known as ‘Seamie’, Mr Bell had been out marking the christening of his twin daughters Cara and Ava when on January 20, the alleged incident happened on Main St, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

He had been in a coma in hospital ever since, with family members and his partner Edel maintaining a bedside vigil.

Mr Bell, who was from Foxfield, Carrickmacross, also has a son, Raphael, from a previous relationship.

He passed away in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, on Saturday.

The tributes to Mr Bell were led by his friend and former employer, champion boxer Christina McMahon.

“It is devastating news, it hasn’t really hit me yet. He was an amazing man with a bubbly personality,” she said.

“This is a devastating situation not only for his family but also for the town.”

An autopsy on Mr Bell’s remains was carried out by State pathologist Marie Cassidy yesterday.

The results of that will be included in a file being prepared for the DPP.

The Garda Press Office said Vytautas Racys, aged 34, of Loughglack, Carrickmacross, was arrested on January 21 in connection with the investigation.

He is currently in custody in Cloverhill Prison charged with an offence under section 4 Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997, and is due to appear in Court in Cloverhill on June 21.