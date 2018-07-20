Man caught with heroin after falling in with bad crowd

A Lithuanian man travelled to Cork on the promise of work but fell in with bad company and was caught with 10 deals of heroin on the Fever Hospital steps in Blackpool.

That was how defence solicitor Eddie Burke described what happened to Ardrius Straksys, of Rathorig, Rathass, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said yesterday at Cork District Court that Garda Graham Desmond was on duty in the Blackpool area at lunchtime on June 16, 2016, when he saw a large number of known drug users.

The defendant was seen getting over a wall and Garda Desmond and his colleague followed him.

“As they approached the defendant, he removed a package from his pocket and threw it into the shrubbery. It was retrieved and found to contain 10 separate packets of Diamorphine,” said Insp O’Donovan.

The inspector said the defendant was aggressive and uncooperative during the incident.

Straksys was originally prosecuted for having drugs for sale or supply, but the inspector said the prosecution was prepared to accept the plea of guilty to the charge of possession of heroin for his own use.

Mr Burke said the 34-year-old came to Ireland on the promise that there was work available in this country.

“However, when he comes here there is no employment available and he fell in with people who were not in his best interest,” said Mr Burke.

“He realised this situation and got out of Cork City and went to Tralee. He met an Irish lady in Tralee and they now a seven-month-old child.”

The accused had two previous public order convictions and one for criminal damage. He got a jail term last year for that latter offence.

Mr Burke said:

“He seems to have copped on particularly since the birth of his child. The relationship seems to have been a good influence on him and there certainly has been no more drug activity.”

Judge John King imposed a three-month suspended jail term on Straksys, taking into account that he had stayed out of trouble in the meantime.