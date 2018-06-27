Man called woman a slut and spat in her face

A young woman was put in fear when a stranger approached her saying she was a beautiful angel sent from God and when another woman intervened the man called her a slut and spat in her face.

This was only one of three incidents in Cork City where Anthony Cummins of Bellview, Cross Douglas Rd, Cork, spat in someone’s face.

On February 27 he insulted the woman and spat in her face when she intervened to protect the other woman who was in fear. Inspector John Deasy said this occurred at Subway on South Main St, Cork.

A week later on March 5, Cummins turned up at Soho and asked a woman for a light for a cigarette. When she said told him that she did not have one he told her, “Satan is with you.”

There was a similar incident on August 28 last year when he turned up at Penny Dinners on Little Hanover St, Cork, complaining that he had a problem with the food being served there and he spat in a man’s face.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed Cummins for three months, backdated to when he went into custody in mid-May.

The judge said he was very concerned about Cummins and those concerns were echoed by Inspector John Deasy and defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, who said he had been unable to get a psychiatric report.

Mr Burke said: “He accepts it should not have happened. The assaults consisted of spitting at people. He acknowledges it is disgusting. He accepts it should not have happened.”

Cummins got into the witness box and said that while he did not remember every incident he was pleading guilty to the three assaults and to several other charges where he was threatening and abusive to gardaí.

Cummins said: “Medicating people like me is corruption. I have been treating myself. It is more health food supplementary thing rather than medication from the services.

“I am not going to go against the fact that I spat at people. [If released] I would stay out of town and not spit at anyone.”

He complained that gardaí were hostile towards him. He said psychiatric services had seriously violated him in his life.

“I feel dignified and justified in my rhetoric. They [psychiatric services] have degraded my moral structure and broken me down,