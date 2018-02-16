Man ‘almost nonchalantly’ had €17k of heroin on bus

Heroin worth €17,000 was carried “almost nonchalantly” by a man travelling by bus from Dublin to Cork and yesterday he was jailed for his drugs crime.

Bobby Jordan, aged 35, formerly of Lakelands Crescent, Mahon, Cork, had four-and-a-half ounces of heroin with a street value totalling over €17,000 concealed down his trousers when searched at Mayfield Garda Station following his arrest on Patrick’s Quay.

Gardaí were waiting for him when he stepped off the coach from Dublin to Cork and was about to get into a waiting car.

Jordan was sentenced to four years with the last 18 months suspended yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to possessing the Diamorphine (heroin) for the purpose of sale or supply on April 18, 2017.

Detective Garda Liam Finn said that when they arrested Jordan after he stepped off the bus that evening they had to wait for a garda car to take them to Mayfield Garda Station and that Jordan began to get aggressive and obstructive and had to be restrained.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said: “You carried almost nonchalantly in a bus from Dublin to Cork more than €17,000 worth of heroin for other poor drug users. You minimised your role at all times which is regrettable.

“Also regrettable is how you responded when you became aggressive to gardaí on the day. That demonstrates a certain attitude.

“You seem to be very concerned about your family which is fair enough but have no concern for your fellow citizens. The harm caused to society is directly relevant to the gravity of the matter.

“You were barely out of prison after serving four years for burglary when you committed this offence. You knew what you were doing. You knew what you were bringing with you on that bus to Cork.

“The professionalism of the guards in this case must be complimented.

“The probation report describes you as a moderate to high risk of reoffending.

“There is a little chink of light. The probation officer says you have stabilised in the last nine moments on a methadone programme and in full time employment.”

The judge also noted the high praise for Jordan from his employer and said that anyone would be pleased to have the kind of remarks in this report said about them.

Ray Boland, defending, said Jordan carried the drugs from Dublin to Cork to pay a drugs debt.

He said the accused had been abusing drugs for 20 years.

At the conclusion of the sentencing, Jordan said: “I understand, judge, thank you very much.”