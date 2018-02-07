Home»Today's Stories

Man admits graveyard damage

Wednesday, February 07, 2018
By Liam Heylin

A headstone was damaged and a bronze statue was removed from another headstone at a cemetery in Clonakilty and yesterday the culprit confessed to the crime.

Mark Howell, aged 39, of 6 Railway Cottages, McCurtain Hill, Clonakilty, Co Cork, pleaded
guilty to two charges related to the cemetery at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.

He appeared in custody before Judge Brian O’Callaghan who remanded him in custody for sentencing on February 22.

No facts were presented yet at the Circuit Court on the background circumstances in the case.

One charge, to which Howell entered a guilty plea yesterday, stated that on or between August 8 and 9 2017 at St Mary’s graveyard, Fernhill Rd, Clonakilty, he did without lawful excuse, damage property, namely a headstone intending damage or being reckless as to whether it would be
damaged.

He pleaded guilty to another charge that on
the same dates at the same location he stole property, namely a solid bronze Lady of Lourdes statue valued €430.

Finally, he also admitted that on June 8 2017 at 6 Railway Cottages, McCurtain Hill, Clonakilty, he had four €50 counterfeit notes.


