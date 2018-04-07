Man admits burning the wrong cars

A man accused of arson admitted, during his bail application at Cork District Court yesterday, that he set fire to two cars. But he said the owners had nothing to fear from him, as he had burned the wrong vehicles.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted, during the application by 24-year-old Tim Saubolle, of The Green, Tir Cluain, Mill Road, Midleton, Co Cork, that he had admitted setting fire to two cars, believing that they belonged to somebody else.

Saubolle said he was “not in the right head space”.

Inspector Adrian Gamble put it to the accused, during his application for bail: “You got the wrong cars of the wrong people. Our concern is that you will go back, or get someone to go back for you, to burn the ones you intended to burn.”

Saubolle said he would not do any such thing and he apologised for the anguish caused to the owners of the cars that he did set on fire. Inspector Gamble said the owners had suffered, worrying about what happened, what might have happened, and what could happen in the future.

The inspector said it was alleged that Saubolle committed one arson, thought about it for two days, and then returned and committed a second one.

Saubolle said: “I apologise for the damage and for the torture caused to that family. I do not want to be here on any other charge. All I am asking for is a chance to show I made a mistake and I want to rectify it and gather compensation. I want to make right my wrongs. I am very sorry to be even sitting here. I had a traumatic experience. I was beaten by hammers and people trying to cut my fingers off.”

Garda John Green objected to bail being granted to the accused. He said it was alleged that one car was burned on March 15 and the second one, outside the same house, at Brooklodge, Glanmire, was burned on March 17. The two were written off at a total of €15,000.

Saubolle said that in November and December, 2017, he was using cocaine daily. He has not used the drug this year, Saubolle said.

Mr Burke said the accused was welcome to live at his partner’s rented accommodation in Kilbehenny, Co Limerick, and would stay away from Glanmire.

Garda Green said the cars belonged to a couple and that the woman was terrified.

“I am strongly objecting to bail, because I believe he will commit further offences.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said of the defendant: “He admits, in open court, in the witness box, that he was involved and that he got the wrong target.”

Judge Kelleher refused the bail application and remanded the accused in custody, until April 11, on the two arson charges.

It will then be a matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions to give directions on the case.