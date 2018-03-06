Man accused of assaulting his pregnant wife

A pregnant woman who is due to give birth within days was assaulted and harmed by her husband on Sunday, it gardaí claimed yesterday.

Ahmed Jama, aged 25, was arrested and charged with assaulting Hodan Mahamad Hassan, causing her harm contrary to the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act, on March 4 at the family home at apartment 3, 121 Lower Glanmire Rd, Cork.

Garda Brian Flynn objected to bail being granted Mr Jama due to the seriousness of the alleged offence.

The garda said the case arose out of an allegation that the accused carried out an assault causing harm to the woman at his own home.

The complainant is the defendant’s wife, who is nine months pregnant and due to give birth within the next few days.

It was alleged that Ms Hassan had to be taken away to a family refuge on March 4, following the alleged assault.

After the prosecution objected to bail, defence solicitor Frank Buttimer submitted that it should be a suitable case for bail on conditions, as the prosecution had not met the necessary standards for an objection to bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed and let the matter stand so that the prosecution and defence parties could agree suitable conditions for the accused to be remanded on bail.

Following a brief adjournment, Mr Buttimer said bail conditions had been agreed with Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan.

Judge Kelleher then remanded the accused on bail for one week.

The bail conditions require the accused not to threaten the complainant or put her in fear; to be of good behaviour and not commit further offences; not to go to apartment 3, 121 Lower Glanmire Rd, Cork; not to have contact directly or indirectly with the complainant; to provide gardaí with a mobile phone number at which he can be contacted; and to appear in court on every date until the case against him is concluded.

Mr Buttimer was appointed to represent Mr Jama on free legal aid.

He said the accused had permission to reside with a friend in an apartment at Prince’s St, Cork. The exact address of where he will reside was to be supplied to gardaí within 24 hours.

Adjourning the case against Mr Jama until March 12, Judge Kelleher referred to the complainant and said: “This lady is due very shortly.”

The nature and circumstances of the alleged assault were not outlined in the course of yesterday’s hearing at Cork District Court.

It will now be a matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions to decide if it is a suitable case for Cork District Court or for prosecution on indictment by judge and jury at the circuit court.