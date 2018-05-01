Home»Today's Stories

Man accused of arson causing €200k of damage

Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Liam Heylin

A 47-year-old man from Passage West accused of arson causing €200,000 worth of damage to a building and making an insurance claim by deception denied both charges and went on trial by judge and jury yesterday.

David Healy of Tig na Mona, Rathankar, Passage West, Co Cork, is accused of arson at Munster Air Compressors, Kilbarry Cottages, Dublin Hill, Cork, on December 16 2014.

He is also accused of attempted deception by attempting to obtain a payment from FBD Insurance on January 8, 2015.

The accused denied both charges. He went on trial before Judge Gerard O’Brien and a jury of seven men and five women at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Prosecution barrister, Pearse Sreenan, reminded the jury of the warning given before they were empanelled that the case was expected to be long and was likely to go into next week.

Mr Sreenan outlined some matters as a guideline for the jury but told them this was not evidence.

“Mr Healy operates a business. He is director of a company, Munster Air Compressors, which is a tenant of the premises at Dublin Hill. The business was supplying and servicing machinery and plant and machinery for people and hired out the machinery to people,” Mr Sreenan said.

The prosecution barrister said there would be evidence on the defendant’s company taking up insurance with FBD in February 2013 with a valuation for contents set at €50,000. The insurance was amended in June 2014 to increase the valuation of the contents to €350,000.

“Fast forward to the night of the fire. Late in the evening – about 9pm on December 16, 2014 there was a call of a premises on fire,” Mr Sreenan BL said.

David Healy is represented by defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell and the trial continues today.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CorkCrime

More in this Section

Cancer scandal: 48 hours to inform women

Low pay blamed for Defence Forces exodus

HSE can’t say which lab linked to errors

Women ‘from all over the country’ contact solicitor over tests


Breaking Stories

Trio arrested after explosive device found in Strabane released unconditionally

Garda manhunt underway for man who sexually attacked student in Limerick

Limerick firefighters called to hoax drowning, also attacked with stones during May Eve celebrations

Woman, 53, dies in Meath fire

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 16
    • 20
    • 22
    • 37
    • 47
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »