Man, 80, dies and boy, 10, injured in car crash

An 80-year-old man was killed and a 10-year-old boy was injured when their car was involved in a crash on Thursday night in West Cork.

The two-car crash took place on the N71 road at Bawnshanaclogh, Ballydehob, at around 9.50pm.

The deceased was the driver in one of the vehicles and the boy, the only passenger in the same car, was taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

The 42-year-old man driving the other vehicle escaped with minor injuries. He had no passengers.

The road was closed until yesterday afternoon to allow an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Bantry gardaí are investigating the crash, and have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has any information relating to the accident, to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, or to call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, a husband and wife from England, who died on Wednesday in a head-on collision between their car and a truck in Co Limerick, have been named as Christopher Scullane, 84, and his wife Mary Ellen, aged 70.

The couple, from Lemington Spa, Warwickshire, had been in the country visiting a sick relative in the mid-west region, sources said.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred at around 10.30am, on the N24 near the village of Dromkeen.

“The collision occurred on a straight stretch of road,” gardaí said.

The deceased couple were pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Bruff on 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.