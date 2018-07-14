Mallow stab murder suspect was friend of victim

A suspect in the murder of a Galway native in Mallow on Thursday night is thought to have been a friend of the victim for some time.

Conor Quinn, aged 24 and a Galway native, suffered fatal injuries when he was stabbed in an altercation on Bridge St in the centre of Mallow at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

Gardaí have urged a man who left the scene of the murder, and who is considered a suspect, to come forward.

Mr Quinn, who had been living in Killavullen, 10km east of Mallow, was rushed from the scene to Cork University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí yesterday conducted searches and interviewed witnesses as part of the investigation, but appealed for one man who saw the murder to contact them.

Members of @MallowSAR are searching the Blackwater River close to Bridge Street, Mallow #Cork where 24 year old #Galway man Conor Quinn was fatally stabbed last night. @3NewsIreland pic.twitter.com/FSeEF0ldtb — Eric Clarke (@ericgclarke) July 13, 2018

“We are now anxious to speak to a male who we believe was present with the deceased when he sustained his injuries at approximately 8:30pm,” gardaí said.

“Gardaí are aware of the background circumstances which precipitated to the engagement and we can assure that any person that comes forward will be dealt with professionally in accordance with the law.”

They also appealed for help from motorists who drove in the area around the time of the murder, and who may have dashcam footage that could be of assistance to their investigation.

Mr Quinn’s friends have reacted with shock to his murder.

“Rest In Peace Conor Quinn hope you get the best bed in heaven,” one posted to Facebook.

“Rest In Peace Conor my brother [you’ll] never be forgotten,” another said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

The murder is the fourth violent death in Co Cork since the start of June.

Patrick Ginty O’Donnell, 36. died after an altercation at a bar at New Square in Mitchelstown on June 1.

On June 10, Micholaj Wilk, 35, died after suffering a number of wounds in a vicious attack by a gang of masked men armed with machetes in his home in Ballincollig.

Less than a fortnight ago, a garda investigation was launched after the body of Joe O’Callaghan, 66, was found by his wife in their home in Douglas.

A man in his 20s was arrested and subsequently released, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.