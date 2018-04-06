Home»Today's Stories

Mahon Point to host comic expo

Friday, April 06, 2018

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thousands of comic book fans are expected to flock to Mahon Point shopping centre next week for the Cork Comic Expo.

Artist Will Sliney. Pic: Darragh Kane

Following on from the tremendous success of an inaugural event in 2015, the expo returns to Mahon Point on April 14 complete with the biggest line-up yet.

The free event will feature workshops, demonstrations and art competitions, tips and insights from some of Ireland’s emerging young comic book artists and writers, those who are breaking into the US market, and those who are self-publishing.

Among those already confirmed for the Cork event are:

  • Will Sliney, best-known for his work on Spider-Man, Scarlet Spider, Fearless Defenders, and Star Wars.
  • Chris O’Halloran; colourist on Spider-Man/Deadpool, Avengers and Black Panther.
  • Triona Farrell, colourist on Adventure Time, Doctor Who and Half Past Danger.
  • Nick Roche, who works on Spider-Man, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Monster Motors.
  • Nate Stockman; artist on Spider-Man Renew Your Vows, Dr. Strange, Gwenpool.
  • Ellie Wright; colourist for Batman/ The Shadow.
  • PJ Holden, best known for his work on James Bond, Judge Dredd and the Dept of Monsterology.

Members of the Cork Comic creator group will be there with copies of their self-published titles.

The Emerald Garrison, Ireland’s premier Star Wars costuming group, will also be in attendance.

To celebrate the expo, the shopping centre is launching a themed art competition which is open to all ages.

The younger categories will have the chance to take inspiration from comic books to design their own superhero while over 16s are invited to create a cartoon scene at Mahon Point.

Prizewinners will be announced at the event on April 14, Saturday week.

See Saturday’s Weekend for a special interview with Will Sliney.



