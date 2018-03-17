Machete-hurley among weapons seized in raids in north Cork

A hurley with a machete-like modification was among several weapons seized by gardaí during an operation in north Cork.

Gardaí from the Mallow District arrested three people and searched five premises as part of an Operation Thor ‘day of action’ in the region on Thursday.

During the course of the searches, they recovered weapons including knives, an imitation firearm, and knuckle dusters.

A hurley, with a large carving knife taped to its base, was one of the modified weapons recovered.

A garda spokesman said some €500 worth of suspected cannabis, pending analysis, was also seized, and drugs paraphernalia.

Gardaí and Customs Services also carried out a search of a premises which resulted in the seizure of approximately 3,500 cigarettes, a quantity of laundered diesel, and approximately 60 beer kegs, which are believed to have been stolen.

A number of immigration checks were also carried out in the district and these matters will be followed up on.

This operation follows a similar Operation Thor- related ‘day of action’ mounted by gardaí from the Anglesea St Division earlier this week. A total of 24 checkpoints were mounted by gardaí during Tuesday’s operation, resulting in the arrest of 13 people, searches of 19 premises, and seizure of seven vehicles, as well as a suspected stolen trailer.

The arrests were for suspected theft, fraud, and drugs offences, and five warrants were executed. Gardaí said eight of those arrested have been charged and are due before the courts in the coming weeks. Drugs worth an estimated €8,600 were also seized.

Gardaí said the purpose of both operations was to prevent crime, disrupt criminal activity, apprehend criminals, and to enhance community engagement.