Lotto fever as search is on for Cork’s €5.6m winner

Lotto fever has gripped a Cork harbour town — a playground for the wealthy where luxury yachts are a regular sight — as rumours swirl about the identity of Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire.

People were streaming into Bernard Lynch’s Centra store in scenic Crosshaven yesterday following confirmation that it had sold the €5.6m ticket on Saturday.

The winning numbers were 2, 17, 24, 25, 35, and 40, and the bonus number was 36. The jackpot winner scoops a cool €5,685,384.

While there is no official confirmation yet, it is likely the winning Quick Pick ticket is owned by a solo player rather than a syndicate, and will have the cash to themselves.

Mr Lynch, who is on an Easter holiday break with his family in Lanzarote, said he was delighted.

“We have a very close-knit community in Crosshaven so we know our customers very well,” he said. “The majority are local but the town is a beautiful maritime sailing port which attracts a lot of visitors.

“Whoever the winner is, we are absolutely delighted for them and we wish them every bit of luck. If the winner happens to be one of our neighbours or friends, it’ll be all the sweeter.”

Store manager Conor Middleton said excitement was palpable.

“We were very busy here on Saturday, and there were lots of visitors in town, and lots of extra people playing the Lotto, so it really could have been anybody,” he said.

“We are hoping it’s a local but as long as it brings them happiness, then good luck to them.”

The shop has sold several big-prize winning tickets before, including two or three €100,000 prizes and a €500,000 some years ago. But Saturday’s jackpot win is by the far the biggest.

The latest Lotto jackpot in Cork comes just a week after workers in SuperValu Midleton won €219,472.

National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin urged the owner of the winning ticket to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 8364444. The office opens at 9.15am today.