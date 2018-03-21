Little Eugene finally gets a headstone, over 100 years since death in Rising

More than a century on, a headstone will be placed on Friday on the previously unmarked grave of one of the 40 children killed during the 1916 Rising.

Eugene Lynch was eight when he died from “the effects of a bullet wound” after being shot by a soldier.

RTÉ’s Joe Duffy, the author of Children of the Rising, traced the details of Eugene’s death as part of his continuing research into the 40 children killed during Easter Week of 1916.

“I have found very little information on the life of young Eugene, but the details of his burial are starkly clear,” Joe said. “He was interred in Goldenbridge Cemetery, Inchicore, across the road from his home at 4 Vincent Street, Inchicore, on Sunday morning, April 30.

“On Friday, April 28, Eugene was playing near the front of Richmond Barracks, beside his home. Locals tell me that the story in the area is that Eugene and his pals were kicking football when a soldier on sentry duty discharged his rifle. The bullet hit Eugene and he was carried to his grandmother’s public house, McGrath’s, nearby.

“He died on a table in the pub and was buried two days later, on Sunday morning at 11am.

“His coffin was less than five feet long and just over a foot wide. He was survived by both his parents, Joseph, a clerk, and his mother Annie.”

Joe found the burial record for Eugene with the help of the late Shane McThomais who was resident historian of Glasnevin Cemetery before his death in 2014.

A makeshift memorial was erected with the help of local schoolchildren. Now, with the aid of Glasnevin Trust, a full headstone and memorial to Eugene will be erected, along with the names of others buried there, including his mother and grandmother.

The grave lies just behind that of two former taoisigh, WT Cosgrave and his son Liam.

It cost his parents £2 to have Eugene buried.

Declan O’Rourke will perform his song, ‘Children of the Rising’, which he composed to remember the 40 children killed in Easter Week 1916, at the ceremony.

There will also be performances by young people from Our Lady of Lourdes National School, Inchicore, Mercy Secondary School, Inchicore and Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, Inchicore.

Members of Eugene’s family, including his grandniece Irene Lynch, will be in attendance.

Minister of state Catherine Byrne, who is a TD for the area, will give an address and unveil the headstone.