Lithuanian jailed for dealing heroin after return to Ireland

A Lithuanian man who obstructed a drugs search in Tralee, Co Kerry, gave an undertaking to leave Ireland in seven days and not return for 10 years but he came back and was caught dealing heroin in Cork city.

He was jailed yesterday for three years by Judge Brian O’Callaghan at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Sergeant Lar O’Brien testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that following a surveillance operation the accused was seen going to an overgrown area near the Marina and retrieving a concealed jar containing almost €2,000 worth of heroin.

Zenaras Slipkus, aged 47, of no fixed address in Cork, pleaded guilty to the charges of possessing heroin and of having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Det Sgt O’Brien informed the court of the previous undertaking the accused had given in Tralee district court to leave Ireland and not return for 10 years.

However, Slipkus came back from Lithuania to Ireland after a few months and got involved in this drug dealing.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said: “If this accused had any respect for the law, not alone would he not have committed this offence but he would not have been in Ireland.

“He gave a sworn undertaking to another court that he would leave this country and not return but he did return to join up with his fellow drug dealers. On foot of that, he is here now, back with the same character of offence.”

Judge O’Callaghan said society took a very serious view of drug-dealing because of the damage done by the supply of drugs in communities.

“You are part of an organised crime gang or group which has at its main factor for its existence street dealing in heroin, and that speaks for itself,” the judge said.

Det Sgt O’Brien said that while the accused was initially un-cooperative, he later pleaded guilty.

Slipkus was part of an organised Lithuanian group and he was at the lower end of that group dealing heroin on the street, he said.

Peter O’Flynn, defending, said the accused came to Ireland on a promise of work but this did not become available and he fell in with a group of fellow Lithuanians involved in this activity.

Mr O’Flynn said despite the opportunity given to the accused before, Slipkus had instructed him to state that he would leave the country and not return if given a chance.

The Tralee trial took place in November 19, 2016. Slipkus was caught dealing in Cork on September 21, 2017.