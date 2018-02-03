Lighting issues will not impact on Ed Sheeran shows in Cork, promoter promises

The promoter behind Ed Sheeran’s forthcoming shows in Páirc Uí Chaoimh has given his assurance that lighting issues outside the stadium will not affect the concerts this summer.

Peter Aiken was commenting less than a week after GAA supporters left the Leeside venue in darkness due to a lack of public lighting along the routes towards the stadium.

The Cork County Board and the City Council are at odds as to how much the former should pay in a special contribution for upgrades to public lighting on Monahan Rd, Centre Park Rd, and the Old Railway Line.

Earlier this week Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon criticised the Cork County Board over the impasse.

“They haven’t paid up. It’s as simple as that, and it was one of the conditions of their planning,” he said.

“They need to get the finger out and get on with it, especially with the Ed Sheeran concerts coming down the tracks.”

However, speaking in Cork, where he announced that Gavin James, Chic featuring Nile Rodgers, Jack Johnson, and Kraftwerk would play Live at the Marquee this summer, Mr Aiken said the issue would not impact on Ed Sheeran’s shows.

Ed Sheeran’s first Cork concert date on May 4 is the opening show of his European tour.

Excited to announce @edsheeran's Nationwide Ireland stadium tour calling at Cork, Belfast, Galway & Dublin in May 2018 #EdIrishTour ➗ pic.twitter.com/6TPoMKjo3v — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) June 28, 2017

“Ed Sheeran is walking on stage, that’s it. Whatever it takes to get it right, it will be done,” Mr Aiken said.

“Temporary lighting goes into every venue, when we’re in Croke Park we put in temporary lighting.

“Whatever is required and we have to do, we will do it.

“Imagine the laughing stock Ireland would be around the world, and me, I’d be a bigger laughing stock. You’ve got the biggest star in the world.

“If it was Michael Jackson people would be more excited, but Michael Jackson wouldn’t sell that amount of tickets,” he added. “We’ve 40,000 people going there over three nights — he’s starting his European tour here. It’s a big thing.

“There are people coming from everywhere. This is the biggest star in the world and we’re going to have it right for him on all aspects,” said Mr Aiken.

Ed Sheeran will also play a night in the Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast, two nights in Pearse Stadium, Galway, and three nights at Dublin’s Phoenix Park as part of the tour.

“People don’t realise how big Ed Sheeran is,” said Mr Aiken.

“All the years I’ve been promoting, I’ve never seen an artist as big as this.

“This guy has sold 420,000 tickets. There’s no band you can name now who could sell that, nobody.

“There’s no band you could name could sell half that. I don’t think you’ll ever see another artist do three nights in Cork.”

Mr Aiken also said that Jack Johnson’s Cork date will be the US singer- songwriter’s first Irish show in 12 years, and that Krautrock pioneers Kraftwerk’s show will be something special for fans of the German electronic band.

“The Kraftwerk show is a big 3D show — everyone gets 3D glasses.

“Big screens, the glasses, it’s going to be incredible,” he said.

Tickets for Jack Johnson and Kraftwerk both go on sale next Thursday at 9am, while tickets for the concerts of Gavin James and Chic featuring Nile Rodgers go on sale the next day.