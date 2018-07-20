Lidl seeks permission for flats in fresh supermarket bid

Retail giant Lidl wants to build apartments as part of a new scheme on a site in a Cork suburb where its previous shop-only plan was shot down.

It is believed to be the first time a residential element has formed part of a Lidl planning application in Cork.

The company has lodged a new planning application with Cork County Council for the Barry’s Field site in Douglas for a mixed-use development which includes a discount store in one building, and offices, a café/ restaurant space and five apartments in a second three-storey building.

The earmarked two-acre site is between the Carrigaline Road and Church Yard Lane, near the landmark licensed premises Barry’s of Douglas.

The company was granted planning last summer for a retail-only project on the site but following appeals from a number of third parties, including Tesco, An Bord Pleanála ruled against the recommendation of its own planner and overturned the county council decision, arguing the design and lack of mix of uses contravened planning policy for the site.

According to the revised planning application, Lidl has sought permission for a 2,251sq/m shop, and a separate 1,351sq/m building which includes two 92sq metre two-bedroom apartments at first-floor level, as well as one 92sq m two-bedroom apartment and two 97sq/m three-bedroom apartments, with a roof garden on the top floor.

The scheme also proposes a 98-space car park, 33 bike parking spaces, and 10 motorcycle spaces along with a new main entrance off the Carrigaline Road.

Lidl Ireland said it was “excited” about the proposal and intended to “develop out and maintain ownership of the entire scheme” should permission be granted. “We have worked closely with the local authority, planners and architects to ensure that our new proposed mixed-use development will contribute positively to the local area.”

Fine Gael’s Cllr Deirdre Forde said a mixed-use development was an improvement on the previous application.

Meanwhile, planning has already been granted on another store, expected to be Aldi, as part of the redevelopment of the former Douglas cinema site nearby.