Lidl reconsidering new Dublin store

Lidl has indicated that it may close one of its stores in west Dublin after it was wrecked last Friday by burglars, rather than build a larger one nearby as it had already planned.

The 30 Lidl staff at the store in Tallaght, which was structurally damaged during the break-in, are to be redeployed to other stores in the area.

The supermarket at Fortunestown Lane was looted and bulldozed by people using a stolen digger to break through the roof, causing most of the building to collapse. The incident took place during a major snowstorm.

The raiders also removed a safe from the premises. It was later found partially open outside the supermarket.

It said 30 people work at the store on Fortunestown Lane, but none were present during the incident, as it was closed due to a Status Red weather alert.

“We can confirm that it had been our intention to build a new larger store on Fortunestown Lane,” said Lidl. “Given the events of Friday last, that decision is now under review.

“We currently have engineers and consultants on site assessing the significant damage caused to the building and we will await their recommendations before making a final decision regarding future plans.”

Lidl Ireland senior PR manager Claire Moran said: “We will take guidance from the engineers. It is a question of whether we will go ahead with our plans or whether the current store will be rebuilt.”

Six men appeared in court charged in connection with the incident. They will appear in court again this month.

Lidl Ireland said staff have been “blown away” by the support they have received.