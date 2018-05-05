Level of violence ‘increasing’

Gardaí expressed concern yesterday about the escalation of violence against them from a man who has been homeless in Cork for many years.

William Killackey, aged 37, appeared at Cork District Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to charges related to public order and criminal damage crimes, mainly committed around the streets of Cork City.

Judge John Cheatle said: “I will give him as much credit as I can. His record is too bad. The multiplicity of offences is too much and they are too serious.” The judge imposed a total sentence of eight months on Mr Killackey.

Inspector Adrian Gamble said he realised that Mr Killackey had certain difficulties. However, he said that from the point of view of gardaí dealing with him in Cork his level of aggression was increasing, particularly towards gardaí.

Mr Killackey had 154 previous convictions, 64 of them for public order offences. Yesterday, he pleaded guilty to more counts of engaging in threatening behaviour and causing damage to property.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, asked the judge to direct that the accused would get medical attention in prison. “Unfortunately, every day is a battle for survival for Mr Killackey. He is 37 now. He is homeless and had a drug addiction,” he said. “He attends regularly at the Mercy hospital in relation to his prosthetic leg. He apologises for his behaviour to the guards.”