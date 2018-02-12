Home»Today's Stories

Leo Varadkar not planning for a general election this year

Monday, February 12, 2018
Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Daniel McConnell

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has claimed he is not planning for an election this year and wants to continue the confidence and supply deal with Fianna Fáil when it runs out in October — despite admitting the issue is not “entirely in my control”.

Mr Varadkar made the comment after the latest national opinion poll showed he has the highest personal support of a taoiseach in a decade, saying he was previously told by Enda Kenny “never take out the revolver or the champagne” on the basis of what the polls say.

In recent months, speculation has continued to mount that an autumn general election may take place, in part because of the current strength of Fine Gael in the polls and recent Fianna Fáil warnings the Government must resolve the health and housing crises before a new deal can be struck.

However, asked by reporters if an election may be called later this year due to the issues, Mr Varadkar insisted he is unaware of any plans.

“The former taoiseach, Enda Kenny, gave me a number of bits of advice,” said Mr Varadkar. “He said to me: ‘I’d be very wary of opinion polls — whatever happens, never take out the revolver or the champagne as a result of an opinion poll.’

“So I am very conscious that opinion polls go up and down and it wouldn’t be my instinct or policy to seek a general election for opportunistic reasons, just because the polls are going good.

“I am not planning one [a general election], but it’s not something that is entirely under my control.”

Asked if he plans to seek an extension to the current confidence and supply deal with Fianna Fáil when it runs out after the October budget, Mr Varadkar said he has yet to speak with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin about the possibility.

However, while insisting there are no “back channels” taking place — “if there are they are so back channel they haven’t bothered telling me about it” — he said a new deal is “not impossible because these things happen in politics all the time”.

“This agreement runs for three years,” he said. “But I wouldn’t like it to just suddenly end of the night of the budget in October.

“I think it would be logical that we do that [hold discussions] beforehand, but I don’t have a time-frame for that.”

Despite ongoing speculation about a 2018 general election, it is widely accepted holding a vote this year would be difficult due to the Eighth Amendment referendum, the Pope’s visit, the budget, and looming Brexit talks, meaning a short extension of the confidence and supply deal is increasingly seen as a viable option.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Taoiseach hopes Davos trip will lead to more investment

Bertie Ahern says Taoiseach is ’doing well but has a bit to go’ to surpass his popularity record

Taoiseach to discuss Brexit talks with Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov

Time has come for Ireland to start increasing spending on aid, says Varadkar

More in this Section

Deal agreed for stalled €73m Cork events centre

Leo Varadkar warns ‘time is running out’ on Brexit deal

Scrap Limerick-Cork motorway, says expert

Claims related to uninsured drivers jump to 2,758


Breaking Stories

Irish Water: €2bn needed to ensure Dublin does not run out of water

Gardaí make two arrests after seizing guns and drugs in Finglas

River tragedy boy 'just melted your heart', say distraught parents

Internet firm's liquidation will deprive 40 Irish charities of around €70k, says Charities Regulator

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 10, 2018

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 39
    • 45

Full Lotto draw results »