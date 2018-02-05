Leo ‘love-bombing’ of Fianna Fáil falling flat so far

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his inner circle insist there is no appetite for a general election.

They are adamant he will not cut and run to the country, despite Fine Gael’s well-established lead over Fianna Fail and the fact he is the most popular taoiseach in a decade.

They say they are keen to have the confidence-and-supply deal extended and claim they are working the “back channels” with Micheál Martin, and his inner circle, to that end.

“There is a genuine attempt, across government, to get things done and certainly, since Leo came in, to implement the programme for government in a more meaningful way than before,” a source in Mr Varadkar’s office told the Irish Examiner.

“What the Government is trying to ensure is that confidence-and-supply is honoured and to keep, through back room channels, Fianna Fail up to speed as to what is going on and that extends to ministers.”

“Ministers have tried to mind their opposite numbers. It is not a diktat from Leo, but he would have emphasised the need to do that from time to time, as good housekeeping.”

While Mr Varadkar is keen to make it look like he wants to continue, not all of his ministers share the view.

“There are mixed views in government about extending confidence-and-supply,” said a source. “It makes sense on our side. On the other side, if we are entering into an election cycle, we will be going up against FF, so it is a delicate balance.

“I don’t think there is a unified Cabinet view. If you are in government, you want to be seen to extend confidence-and-supply. We are somewhat in a state of flux; a delicate balance. We do want the agreement to continue, but if it is not going to, then we have to get ready.”

However, there is also a growing fear within Government that even if Mr Martin wants to extend the deal beyond October’s budget, he will not be able to.

“I am not sure Micheál will be able to get his party to extend confidence-and-supply, even if he wants to,” said the source. “He could find himself in a position of not being ready to go and he could find himself causing an election without being able to guarantee the outcome.

“The battlelines for the election are already being drawn.”

From Fianna Fáil’s perspective, talk of “lovebombing” from Leo and his ministers is “hilarious”.

For some in Fianna Fáil, they see the relationship as professional.

They have their weekly meeting of advisors, plus line spokespeople engage with their ministers. Some relationships are better than others.

The speech given by Mr Varadkar in the Seanad said alot about his attitude.

“It was prematurely righteous and certainly wasn’t humble. Talking about a lost decade is clearly a means of blaming us and boosting themselves,” said one party figure.