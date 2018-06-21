Home»Today's Stories

Lawyer criticises ‘massive delay’ in analysing child pornography cases

Thursday, June 21, 2018
Gordon Deegan

A senior lawyer has hit out at the “massive delay” by the State in analysing technical evidence in child pornography cases.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Co Clare, Brian McInerney was commenting in a case where his client, Ciaran Moore, aged 31, has pleaded guilty to the possession of 531 child explicit images and 24 child explicit movies at his home address in the Tullyglass area of Shannon.

The offences took place on October 31 and November 1, 2012. Addressing Judge Gerald Keys, Mr McInerney said: “The dates on the indictment relate to almost six years ago and that, I just wish to point out at this stage, is through no fault of the accused. That is because of the dearth of resources available to the Garda Síochána in what used to be known as the Computer Crime Unit and they now have some exotic name attached to it.

“Experience has shown in this case and other cases that there is a massive delay on the part of the State conducting the analysis of this material.”

Mr McInerney requested that the residential address where the child porn material was discovered not be published as there are entirely innocent parties residing at that house. In reply, Judge Keys directed the address not be published.

Mr McInerney said ahead of sentencing in the case later this year, he would ask for an extension of the legal aid cert to provide for a psychiatric report on Mr Moore.

Lorcan Connolly, prosecuting, said there are four offences concerning a house in Shannon and a fifth count relating to a separate non-residential address at Tullyvarraga, Shannon.

In the case, Mr Moore has pleaded guilty to possession of 158 explicit child images and 10 explicit child movies on an external hard drive at a Shannon address.

Mr Moore has also pleaded guilty to the possession of 269 child explicit images and eight child-explicit home movies on a Dell XPS laptop on October 31, 2012. He also pleaded guilty to the possession of three child- explicit movies on a Toshiba external hard drive on October 31, 2012. In addition, at the same address and date, Mr Moore pleaded guilty to having 104 child-explicit images on a Western Digital external hard drive on October 31 2012.

In the fifth count to which he pleaded guilty, he pleaded guilty to the possession of three child-explicit movies on a Asus G743 laptop at Tullyvarraga, Shannon on November 1.

Judge Keys remanded Mr Moore on bail to Ennis circuit court to October 1 to fix a date for sentence.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Child Protection

Related Articles

Irishman loses appeal against US child porn extradition

More in this Section

Switch could save 27,000 mortgage holders €10k

Ombudsman report: ‘Lack of sensitivity’ in teen psych units

Bad Wolves raises €250k for O’Riordan’s children

HSE urged to release contracts of US smear test labs


Breaking Stories

Clock is ticking for Cork EuroMillions winner to claim prize

No winner of tonight's €2m Lotto jackpot

Lorry driver’s son took wheel of bank during Celtic Tiger years

Vera Twomey urges UK government to make medical cannabis legal for all who need it

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 26
    • 32
    • 36
    • 42
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »