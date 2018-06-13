Killer jailed for sale of heroin

The man convicted of raping and killing beautician Rachel Kiely in Ballincollig in 2000 was sentenced to 21 months yesterday for heroin dealing in Macroom.

Ian Horgan, aged 34, pleaded guilty to having heroin at his family’s home at The Hermitage in Macroom when he was visiting it on March 31, 2017.

Judge Gerard O’Brien sentenced him to two years and three months with the last six months of that sentence suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Sgt Joanne O’Brien said Horgan had previous convictions, the most serious of which was a conviction at the Court of Criminal Appeal on April 19 2007 for the rape and manslaughter of Rachel Kiely, aged 22, on October 26, 2000, at the Regional Park in Ballincollig. He was released from prison in 2013.

The offence which brought him before Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday stemmed from a heroin addiction which he picked up in prison, his barrister, Donal O’Sullivan said.

Det Sgt O’Brien said Garda Willie O’Shea received confidential information in March last year of drug activity where Horgan was staying.

Macroom gardaí with a specially trained sniffer dog went to the property and conducted a search of the bedroom in the house where Horgan was staying.

A bedside locker covered in clothes and other items attracted the attention of the drugs dog and in particular a sock found in the locker. This sock was examined by gardaí and found to contain six plastic wraps of heroin and a weighing scales. The total value of the heroin was €3,000. Horgan admitted responsibility for the drugs.

He said he was being paid in the form of a quantity of heroin for himself and his transporting of the drug was partly off-setting a drugs debt he had accrued. He admitted he had repackaged them as part of this process.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “He developed a heroin addiction in custody many years ago. He got into this because of heroin addiction. He has a level of insight now that drugs are something he needs to clear himself of.”

Judge Gerard O’Brien said the accused had shown remorse for this offence.

The judge said the previous record of the accused man was somewhat alarming. He also said that society was the victim in drug dealing cases and one only had to look at the streets to see the scourge of drug getting worse.