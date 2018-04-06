Home»Today's Stories

Kids in tears at graphic scenes in Easter event

Friday, April 06, 2018

A family festival in Limerick at Easter depicted a teenage girl slitting her wrists, leaving children in tears.

Generic imagery.

The event, which took place at the Milk Market in the city centre, featured a graphic retelling of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Parents were left “incensed” when an American Church, Global Ventures, then spoke of relatives who had allegedly taken their own lives.

The organisers of the festival, which was marketed as being ‘family friendly’, have distanced themselves from the performers behind the drama, saying they now “regret” that it “slipped by our screening process”.

Mary Barry Larkin, who travelled to the Good Friday drama with her three young children, said: “We attended this event as a family night out of music, face-painting, and it ended in me having to console my children.”

Brad Beebe, co-ordinator of the festival, said: “We are saddened this slipped through and people were upset.”

Ms Barry Larkin, a religion teacher at Scoil Mhuire agus Íde in Newcastle West, Co Limerick, said: “I wouldn’t present that drama to teenagers, it was that violent. It was lovely when we first came in — there was face-painting, a traditional band with kids dancing,” she said.

However, a retelling of the crucifixion then took place, followed by a drama presentation.

“It was like they were visually trying to depict the struggle between good and evil," said Ms Barry Larkin.

A guy came out on stage, dressed in black from head to toe, with a knife with red paint on it to signify blood. At the end of the night, the main character in the play, the teenage girl, was slitting her wrists.

 

It was at this point that she left with her children. However, as she was exiting, she said the speaker was recalling family members who had “killed themselves, thrown themselves into the river due to drugs use”.

“It was wholly inappropriate,” she said, adding her children were left struggling to sleep that night as a result.

“It’s not the kind of thing any family should see. But what I am more concerned at is the deception. It should have been described and made very clear so I, as a parent, had a choice in whether to go to this event or not. My children know Jesus died on the cross and rose again. But they don’t need to see it in such a graphic manner,” said Ms Barry Larkin.

Another parent, Damian Coughlan, tweeted: “This was an evangelical event organised by a US missionary. Should this not have been advertised? Some transparency would go a long way.”

While the festival was organised by a group of local churches and charities, this segment was delivered by Global Ventures, based in Oklahoma in America’s Bible Belt.

Mr Beebe said the presentation by Global Ventures, was “not appropriate” in light of the “teen suicide issue” in Ireland.

“We wanted the event to be fun and upbeat and present the true reason for Easter and Good Friday in a way that would be entertaining, but not in a scary manner,” he said.

When contacted, Global Ventures referred all queries to Mr Beebe.

The festival took place at the Milk Market, and although the venue had no part in running the event, its manager David Fitzgerald also issued an apology.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

LimerickEasterGood FridayGlobal Ventures

Related Articles

The unspoken hazards women negotiate over eating and dieting

Pope Francis calls for peace in Easter message

Pope celebrates Easter mass in packed St Peter's Square

Rail works to disrupt Easter services

More in this Section

Farmer dies outside home after television explodes

Delivery driver jailed for spirits theft

Bill Hogan recalls ‘precious’ chats with mentor Martin Luther King

Phone use link to teen angst ‘not yet proven’


Breaking Stories

Good Friday Agreement has lasting impact on accords worldwide, study finds

Galway grandmother scoops lotto win of €50,000

€1.5m allocated for fodder imports by Minister Creed

Please do not let my son's death be in vain: Grieving Dad in road safety appeal at funeral

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 04, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 20
    • 23
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »