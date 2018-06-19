Home»Today's Stories

Kerry homes may need proof of disposal of waste

Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Anne Lucey

All householders will be asked to produce written proof of using an authorised waste service under bylaws to go before the public in Kerry.

Filthy bins or putting rubbish in a neighbour’s bin will attract fines under the first waste presentation laws for the county since 2005.

Under the proposed laws, householders in Kerry will have to prove what they are doing with their rubbish and keep receipts from private collection services and transfer stations.

Independent councillor Donal Grady said a survey in Killarney seven years ago found that 13% of houses had no proof of what they did with their waste.

Sinn Féin councillor Pa Daly said the privatisation of waste collection in Tralee led to a significant increase in fly-tipping because people were being asked to maintain a minimum payment monthly. This was simply not possible for those living alone who cannot afford it.

My concern is that two neighbours who join together have to present a written agreement to the inspector,” he said.

The council would have to return to waste collection, which was privatised everywhere except for Killarney, the meeting was told.

Concerns were raised about bins left on pavements for too long, which sometimes results in people colliding with them. Under the proposed new laws, bins must be kept within the curtilage of the premises they serve “other than on the day before and on the designated day of collection”, said director of services John Breen.

The bins cannot be so unsightly or damaged they are themselves a source of litter, Mr Breen added.

Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson also raised the issue of grass, which he felt was being wasted instead of cuttings being collected for farmers.

The county had one of the longest coastlines in the country and a marine-specific aspect needs to be inserted into the laws, said councillors Jim Finucane and Patrick Connor-Scarteen.

Fines of up to €2,500 for contravention of the laws are proposed. The proposals are before the public for consideration until September.


KEYWORDS

Kerry County Council

