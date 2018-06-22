Judge: Motorist had worst possible driving record

A motorist who had what a district judge described as being as bad a driving record as one was ever going to see had a five-month jail sentence and seven-year driving ban imposed on him yesterday.

Minutes later in another courtroom another judge imposed a concurrent six-month sentence and banned Shane Green from driving for 10 years for yet another offence of driving without insurance, saying he had absolutely no regard for the law.

Green, aged 29, of 8 Churchfield Green, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court yesterday to multiple offences arising out of two further incidents before Judge Tim Lucey.

Judge Lucey said: “His difficulty is his past. He was disqualified from driving for eight years on July 6, 2016. Then on December 9, 2016, he was out drunk driving.

“His difficulty is that he has 87 previous convictions, 11 of them are for driving with no insurance. That is serious. This is his 12th for no insurance. He has two for dangerous driving, three for drink driving and three for driving while disqualified.

“That is as bad a road traffic history [convictions under the Road Traffic Act] as you are ever going to get.”

Inspector John Deasy said gardaí on duty in Knocknaheeny, Cork, after 11pm on December 9, 2016, saw a white van drive at speed on Knocknaheeny Avenue and on to Kilmore Rd.

Garda David O’Sullivan drove after this van and observed it being driven erratically, crossing over the centre white line.

It turned into Meadow Avenue where it stopped.

The driver was Shane Green and he was drink driving with a reading of 260 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine. He had no insurance at the time.

More recently on February 22, Green was seen driving a red Mercedes at a time when the garda was aware that the accused was disqualified from driving.

The total sentence imposed on Green yesterday was five months imprisonment and a seven-year driving ban.

Later yesterday, Green, who was at this stage in custody, was brought before Judge Olann Kelleher where he pleaded guilty to an offence of driving a car last month without insurance.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said the accused man was stopped on May 2 by Garda Eric Keane at Lower Fairhill, Cork.

Judge Kelleher said the accused had a total disregard for the law.