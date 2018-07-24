Home»Today's Stories

Judge Judy wouldn’t put up with it, judge told

Tuesday, July 24, 2018
By Liam Heylin

The guardian of a teenager gave her highest praise to a district court judge yesterday when she said TV’s Judge Judy would not put up with what Judge Olann Kelleher put up with in his court.

Judge Judy Sheindlin

Judge Olann Kelleher praised Breda Higgins, guardian of 18-year-old Cian Higgins, of 134 Kilbarry Place, Farranree, for looking after the teenager, who was before the court for charges arising out of the alleged dangerous driving of a motorbike on October 10 last year.

Ms Higgins was described in Cork District Court as the teenager’s grand aunt, but she said this description was incorrect.

She said of Mr Higgins: “We do love him.”

Judge Kelleher said: “You look after him very well.”

There was laughter in court when Ms Higgins replied to the judge: “So do you.”

She then added, from the floor of Courtroom 1 at the Anglesea Street courthouse: “No wonder I watches Judge Judy. She wouldn’t put up with what you put up with.”

Cian Higgins was remanded on bail on charges that included dangerous driving of a motorbike and failing to remain at the scene of a collision and having no insurance.

His bail conditions required him to be home by 10pm every night and sign every day at Gurranabraher Garda station. Inspector Adrian Gamble said a further condition not to drive a vehicle or to use intoxicants.

Ms Higgins spoke up again and said: “I don’t want to hear any more shouting or calling of names.”

Remanding Mr Higgins on bail, the judge said: “I hope it works out.”

To this, Ms Higgins replied: “You hope? I hope.”


