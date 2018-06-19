Home»Today's Stories

Jean-Claude Juncker en route to show support for Irish Brexit stance

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Reporter

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker is to spend two days in Ireland this week as Brexit talks heat up.

Jean-Claude Juncker

In a clear show of unity and support for the Irish position ahead of this month’s EU Council meeting, Mr Juncker will fly into Dublin on Thursday, along with Europe’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

It had initially been hoped that post-Brexit border arrangements would be signed off on at the upcoming meeting of European leaders. However, with little progress from the British side, it is likely there will still be unresolved issues after the meeting on June 21 and 22.

Mr Juncker, who will also be accompanied by EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan, will address the Dáil and Seanad and will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Juncker will be awarded with an honorary doctorate of laws from the Chancellor of National University of Ireland, Maurice Manning, in recognition of his leadership role at this crucial time for the EU.

An official dinner in Dublin Castle has been arranged on Thursday evening.

On Friday, Mr Juncker will meet President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin. He will then visit Croke Park and will be shown around the GAA museum by GAA president John Horan before being treated to a demonstration of Gaelic football and hurling.

While a post-Brexit trade and customs arrangement is still has to be agreed, the British government has moved to stress the importance of maintaining security co-operation with Europe after Brexit.

The European arrest warrant has been an important tool for police on both sides of the Irish border pursuing fugitives.

The under-secretary of state in the Brexit department, Robin Walker, said he would have preferred negotiations to have made greater progress on security matters by this stage.

We do think that when people take a long, hard look at this they will recognise it is in the EU and in the UK’s interests for these mechanisms to continue. We are pushing ahead with a very ambitious approach to the future security partnership,” he told the House of Lords EU Select Committee in Westminster.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Brexit

Related Articles

More in this Section

Gardaí in appeal to taxi driver over machete murder

Leo Varadkar has eyes on a second term as Taoiseach

Pope compares abortion to Nazi eugenics

Shane Ross: Judicial Bill is a plate of caviar


Breaking Stories

Theatre symposium attendees call on Government to integrate theatre into all levels of educational curriculum

Omagh shared education campus receives almost €160m funding boost

Man to be sentenced for possession of pornography featuring children as young as 2

Truck used M50 895 times without paying; 16 motorists fined for dodging tolls

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 16, 2018

    • 6
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 45
    • 47
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »