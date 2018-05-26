Jastine Valdez planned a new life in Ireland

Jastine Valdez planned to settle in Ireland and make a new life, her parents said.

The 24-year-old student, who was abducted and murdered in Wicklow by Mark Hennessy last Saturday, had recently followed her parents over to Ireland.

“Our daughter’s plans were to settle in Ireland, buy a house here, and make a new life,” her parents Teresita and Danilo Valdez said in a statement yesterday.

They thanked the public for their support and said they found some comfort knowing “how deeply our beautiful daughter Jastine has affected the people of Ireland”.

As her body lay in repose in Bray, Mr and Mrs Valdez said in their statement that their only child was “wonderful”, “fun”, and “caring”.

“She is a fun-loving, wonderful, caring daughter and friend. She is always in our hearts and in the hearts of the people of Ireland,” they said.

Jastine’s parents thanked those who helped them in “this traumatic time”.

“We would like to thank the emergency services, the gardaí, Chief Superintendent Quirke, Superintendent Ward and especially our liason officer Garda Pat Mackey. They have acted with the utmost professionalism and speed to return our beautiful daughter Jastine to us.”