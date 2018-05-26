Home»Today's Stories

Jastine Valdez planned a new life in Ireland

Saturday, May 26, 2018
Joyce Fegan

Jastine Valdez planned to settle in Ireland and make a new life, her parents said.

The 24-year-old student, who was abducted and murdered in Wicklow by Mark Hennessy last Saturday, had recently followed her parents over to Ireland.

“Our daughter’s plans were to settle in Ireland, buy a house here, and make a new life,” her parents Teresita and Danilo Valdez said in a statement yesterday.

They thanked the public for their support and said they found some comfort knowing “how deeply our beautiful daughter Jastine has affected the people of Ireland”.

As her body lay in repose in Bray, Mr and Mrs Valdez said in their statement that their only child was “wonderful”, “fun”, and “caring”.

“She is a fun-loving, wonderful, caring daughter and friend. She is always in our hearts and in the hearts of the people of Ireland,” they said.

Jastine’s parents thanked those who helped them in “this traumatic time”.

“We would like to thank the emergency services, the gardaí, Chief Superintendent Quirke, Superintendent Ward and especially our liason officer Garda Pat Mackey. They have acted with the utmost professionalism and speed to return our beautiful daughter Jastine to us.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Jastine Valdez

Related Articles

‘Jastine, I am sorry that our country let you down’

Jastine Valdez's body expected to be flown home to the Philippines by next week

Drug dealer says Mark Hennessy attempted to buy cocaine on night Jastine Valdez was murdered

Latest: Gardaí trying to find Jastine Valdez's handbag; GSOC reveal Mark Hennessy was shot while in car

More in this Section

Cost of insurance crippling charities and festivals

Deal on State’s €12m funds for event centre set to expire

25% still on minimum wage after four years

Coveney: Ireland frozen in time without yes vote


Breaking Stories

#8thRef Latest: 'We will make history' says Taoiseach as exit polls predict two-thirds majority for Yes side

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

    • 5
    • 22
    • 29
    • 38
    • 40
    • 44
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »