Jailed security officer on books of defence department

The Department of Defence has yet to terminate the employment of a civilian security officer who was linked to the self-styled New IRA and is serving five years in jail for possession of firearms and ammunition.

Security sources have questioned what, if any, vetting is in place to screen civilian Department of Defence contractors after it emerged that the man was employed for a number of years as a security guard at Naval Service headquarters on Haulbowline Island in Cork harbour.

Michael Gilmartin, 47, is serving five years in jail after he pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court this month to possessing a handgun, a sawn-off shotgun, and ammunition.

The Department of Defence has written to Gilmartin, who is incarcerated in the maximum-security Portlaoise Jail, telling him he has 15 days to make a submission/objection to his contract being terminated.

It is understood he has up to the end of the month to provide a response.

Gilmartin was arrested along with two other people on December 14, 2016, following a garda operation. Detectives had been monitoring a group of subversives and, with the backup of armed garda regional support officers, they swooped on three suspects in Cobh, Co Cork.

Gilmartin, from Cluain Ard, Newtown, Cobh, was convicted at the Special Criminal Court on February 5 after he pleaded guilty to possessing firearms, including a magazine suitable for a 9mm Parabellum pistol, and a double-barrelled, sawn-off shotgun.

He also admitted possessing 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition and eight shotgun cartridges.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt said his level of involvement “was limited to logistical support”.

Gilmartin served as a security officer at the main entrance gate at the Naval Service headquarters at Haulbowline Island.

He also served in the even-more-sensitive dockyard basin area, where warships tie up.

Security sources have questioned vetting processes, especially for those working in security posts who could potentially have access to sensitive, intelligence information.

Gilmartin was employed directly as a ‘civilian contractor’ by the Department of Defence and not by the Defence Forces.

In a statement, the Department of Defence said: “Security matters are kept under constant review.”

It added that “it wouldn’t be appropriate to go into further detail”.

Security sources say the Defence Forces constantly monitor intelligence on their own 11,000 staff.

It said this is routinely undertaken by military police and military intelligence officers.

They have said that it might be more appropriate to employ only Defence Forces personnel as security at military installations.