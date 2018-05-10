Jail for man who used meat cleaver in raid on family home

A Cork family was terrorised by two men armed with a gun and a meat cleaver who forced their way into their home at night and yesterday one of the raiders was jailed for five years.

Derek Evans, of 39 Russell Place, Russell Square, Tallaght, Dublin, was sentenced to seven years with the last two suspended for committing the aggravated burglary at a house on Togher Road, Cork, on December 16, 2016, and having a weapon of offence, namely a meat cleaver at the time.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabáin sentenced Evans at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

“This is a very serious offence. This man approached the house. He was not the main aggressor but he was fuelled by drugs and possessing a meat cleaver. An aggravating factor was the invasion of the dwelling.

“He and the other man put the family in fear. He was an active participant. He has shown complete disregard for others.

“The accused has a bad record and a huge problem with drugs. It is not that services have not been available but that he has not been able to go the distance with rehabilitation.

“The probation service put him at a high risk of re-offending, probably because of his addictions and his record,” Judge Ó Donnabháin said.

Detective Garda Eamon Feehan said Evans had the meat cleaver while his accomplice had what looked like a gun. It was only established later that it was an imitation firearm.

They were in the house for five minutes demanding money and the keys of the BMW parked outside the house on Togher Road.

They drove off in the car and were stopped elsewhere in the city a short time later.

Evans had 164 previous convictions, including counts for drug dealing, firearms possession, stealing cars, burglary and theft.