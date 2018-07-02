‘It’s not right that women can’t give views on Church’

The idea that women cannot publicly give their views on the Catholic Church is not right, a Government minister has said.
Reacting to a row that broke out between Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin and Culture Minister Josepha Madigan, who suggested women be ordained as priests, Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee said the Church needs to modernise or risk becoming irrelevant.
Ms Madigan also suggested that priests be allowed to marry after she led prayers at her local church when the priest failed to show up.
The Archbishop attended Mass at Ms Madigan’s local church on Saturday, where he apologised to parishioners for the mix-up the previous week.
Archbishop Martin also told Mass-goers that “there are differences and different sensitivities in this and in every community”.
“However, we have to find ways in which divisions can be addressed within the Christian community in ways that are typical of the Christian community, through dialogue, through mutual respect, and where Christian charity always prevails,” he said.
Ms McEntee could not confirm if the issue of female priests will be raised by the Taoiseach when Pope Francis visits Ireland in August.
However, she said:
“For Josepha who is a eucharistic minister who reads regularly at Mass, who is committed to her Church and her faith, the idea that she couldn’t speak out or make her view known, or that any of us women couldn’t, I don’t think is right.”
