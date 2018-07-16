ISPCC in €650k loss despite axing staff

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) incurred losses of almost €650,000 last year despite cost-cutting measures including compulsory redundancies and the closure of its Waterford office.

The figures come as the ISPCC’s Childline service expects to answer its seven millionth call this year and weeks after the ISPCC reported an increase in demand for its online services.

A spokeswoman for the ISPCC said €400,000 of the €648,391 loss last year was planned to accommodate the charity’s investment in areas including sustainable income generation.

She said: “The ISPCC invested in the recruitment of 1,000 new monthly donors in 2017 to build steady and sustainable income for the organisation in the coming months and years.”

The €648,391 loss last year followed a surplus of €931,710 in 2016.

The loss last year came against the background of the ISPCC’s overall income decreasing by 23%, falling from €6.89m to €5.3m with the organisation’s spend marginally increasing from €5.94m to €5.955m.

Redundancy costs of €79,887 contributed to the loss last year.

The spokeswoman said the charity incurred a higher-than-anticipated deficit in 2017 due to a reduction in the amount of donations received through legacies.

Last year, the ISPCC raised €4.1m from donations and this followed €2.99m raised from donations in 2016, while the amount raised from legacies reduced from €346,841 to €148,751.

The spokeswoman said 2016 was “an exceptional year for once-off support” and added: “An increase on funds raised was achieved in 2017 when compared with years prior to 2016.”