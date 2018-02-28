Island schools in need of more cash, staff

The future of island schools should be supported with extra staff and funding to attract additional teachers and students, an Oireachtas committee recommends.

The reinstatement of a €1,600 allowance to recent and newly appointed teachers at island schools is one of the key proposals of the Oireachtas Education Committee.

The issues it considered in a report published yesterday relate to 12 primary schools and five second-level schools in counties Cork, Galway, Mayo, and Donegal.

The TDs and senators received submissions last year from a number of groups about the difficulties facing those schools, including recruitment and retention of staff, the ability to offer a full choice of second-level subjects, and inadequate funding from the Department of Education.

At an estimated annual cost of under €600,000 a year from two departments, Education and Training Boards Ireland, suggested a number of measures to help secure the future of second-level schools. Its member boards in Galway and Donegal run all five, whose enrolments range from four on Tory Island to 105 on Árainn Mhór, both in Co Donegal.

The committee adopted the call from Education and Training Boards Ireland and the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation for the reinstatement of allowances that were removed from any new entrants to the job from 2012.

These include a €1,600 annual allowance paid to teachers working in island schools, whose removal is said to have made recruitment and retention of teachers even harder because of the additional costs associated with island teaching.

Prior to its removal for new appointees, the allowance was paid to around 30 primary teachers.

“The reinstatement of this allowance would recognise the additional challenges these teachers face and encourage suitably qualified candidates to apply for teaching posts on island schools,” it said.

The committee has not recommended reinstatement of an allowance for Gaeltacht teachers to post-2012 appointees.

However, the report says the Department of Education should consider doubling the number of scholarships it funds for mainland students to attend island schools for a term, and make Gaeltacht pupils eligible.

“The potential for extending this scheme to include 60 pupils per year, increased from the current figure of 30, would be a cost-effective method of supporting island schools while also providing important opportunities for mainland pupils,” it stated.

An additional €20,000 a year or more should be provided to meet the higher running costs associated with second-level island education, the all-party group has also recommended.

It also proposed that the formula for calculating the number of teachers allocated to island schools be revised to ensure students are not disadvantaged by limited subject choices because of the smaller sizes of their schools.

Independent senator Trevor Ó Clochartaigh, who acted as rapporteur to the committee, said that the recommendations would not constitute any substantial outlay for the Department of Education in the context of its overall budget.

“Some are merely minor changes to policy which are small in the overall scheme of things, but would ensure major improvements in the sustainability of these schools,” he said.