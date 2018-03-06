Ireland seeks seat on UN Security Council

Ministers will be in campaign mode during their St Patrick’s Day trips around the world with Ireland pushing hard to win a seat on the UN Security Council.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is to bring a campaign strategy to secure one of two UN Security Council seats for the 2021-2022 term to Cabinet today.

Ireland faces opposition from Canada and Norway and while the vote is more than two years away, the campaign to win the support of the 192 other UN members is already well under way.

Mr Coveney recently visited UN headquarters in New York to meet representatives of 50 African, Arab, and Caribbean countries.

A spokesman for the Tánaiste said the Government has been getting a “positive response” from around the world.

“The St Patrick’s Day programmes will provide us with an immediate opportunity to build momentum and visibility for our candidature through ministers trips around the world,” the spokesman said.

“We joined the UN as a young republic which saw being a member of the UN as fundamental to our future peace and security, and thus our prosperity and wellbeing. We still do over 60 years later.

“The Security Council term we are seeking coincides with the centenary of our national independence.”