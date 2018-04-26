Ireland among most expensive countries in Europe for fuel

Ireland is among the most expensive countries in Europe for fuel as already cash-strapped motorists have to fork out more than most countries for petrol and diesel.

That’s according to Europe’s Fuel Price Index, which has combined the average fuel prices for 29 countries in Europe with fuel consumption data to reveal the European country where you can drive the most distance and get the best value for money.

Out of the 29 European countries analysed, Ireland comes in as the 10th most expensive place to fill your car up with petrol, with £50 (just over €57) worth of fuel taking you 455 miles (732km) — 60 miles (96.5km) more than if you spent the same amount on fuel in Norway.

However, on the other end of the scale is Bulgaria, with the cheapest petrol prices, where £50 of fuel can take you 602 miles, nearly 50 miles more than in Ireland.

Ireland ranks as the 11th most expensive country for diesel, with £50 taking you 715 miles.

By contrast, in the UK, the same £50 of diesel will take you just 657 miles.

Luxembourg takes the crown for the cheapest European diesel prices, and a £50 tank will take you 906 miles, nearly 200 miles more than Ireland.

The difference in the distance you can travel in each European country with £50 worth of fuel in your tank is so significant that, in some cases, you could drive across an entire country and back with the extra miles, according to the index which was compiled by Just Tyres.

The AA’s latest fuel price survey published last week found that a litre of petrol now costs an average of 137.6c, up from an average of 137c in March, while average diesel prices currently are 127.1c per litre, up from 126.5 last month.

It brought to an end to a one-month reprieve for motorists where prices had fallen slightly.

When prices fell last month, it marked the first drop at the pumps since July 2017.