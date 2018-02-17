Ireland 2040: €1.4bn allocated for strategic investment priorities

It is one of the most significant projects to be undertaken in the State, yet the Cork events centre only gets a mention in Project Ireland 2040.

The €73m project is listed as “other amenity” in the plan that states that €1.4bn is being allocated to strategic investment priorities between now and 2027.

The Irish Examiner reported last week that a funding deal had been agreed that could see work starting on the project later this year.

It is understood that the State is to invest an extra €10m on top of the €20m it already pledged.

Project Ireland states that more than €1bn is being allocated to “strategic investment priorities” in culture, heritage, and sports in recognition of their vital role in society.

Spending is itemised under some headings, but it is not clear how much of the money is already accounted for.

There will be a €460m phased investment programme over 10 years in Ireland’s “iconic cultural centres”.

Progress will be made on renovations being made to the National Library, National Archives, and Natural History Museum in Dublin.

A major plan to renovate the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork will cost around €22m between now and 2025.

The first phase involves the completion of essential works following the transfer of ownership to the OPW, and will be completed over the next four years.

Progress will be made on plans to renovate the National Concert Hall, the Chester Beatty Library, the Irish Museum of Modern Art, and National Museum of Ireland so that construction can begin.

Included in the list is the redevelopment of the Abbey Theatre, and that is also expected to move to a stage where building can begin.

The State’s natural heritage, biodiversity, and built heritage will be protected and enhanced as part of a €285m 10-year investment plan.

Specific projects include outdoor recreational facilities in Killarney National Park and traffic management plans for the Burren National Park in Co Clare.

A new large-scale sports infrastructure fund of €100m is being established for larger sports projects where the proposed government contribution exceeds amounts available under the sports capital programme.