Home»Today's Stories

Inquest jury advises UCC to carry out safety review after student drowns

Friday, February 16, 2018
Olivia Kelleher

A jury at the inquest into the death of a Cork student who went missing before being found in a river near student accommodation has recommended that University College Cork carry out a safety review of the grounds of the site.

Daniel Hurley

Daniel Hurley, 20, was on a night out when he became separated from friends on September 24, 2017.

Efforts were made to locate the Cork Institute of Technology student and extensive searches were carried out.

Mr Hurley was last seen alive on CCTV footage at Victoria Lodge, a UCC student complex. He was seen entering the complex at 2am on the day he went missing.

However, Cork City Coroners Court was told he was not seen leaving the complex.

Sgt Jason Lynch told the court that Mr Hurley had stopped to urinate as he made his way to his home in Carrigrohane on the south side of the city.

The student went into the bush area adjoining the Curraheen River which runs alongside the Victoria Lodge site. 

The court heard the river bank was completely unprotected for a stretch of around 80 yards. It was also very dark at the time of the accident.

Divers from Mallow Search and Rescue found Mr Hurley’s body in the river on the evening of September 28. The death was treated as a tragic accident.

Dr Margot Bolster, assistant state pathologist, carried out a post-mortem on the deceased.

Dr Bolster indicated that Mr Hurley had died from drowning.

The Hurley family said they are calling on the jury to recommend that UCC would carry out a full safety review of the Victoria Lodge Student accommodation complex.

They asked that the review cover lighting, fencing, and vegetation control.

The jury recommended that the review be carried out.

A verdict of accidental death was recorded in the case.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

UCCCorkCork ITDaniel Hurley

Related Articles

Burglars filmed on webcam taking socks to use as gloves

Cork County Council could cut aid to firms over plastics usage

Residents mount Mass patrols to combat rural crime

Cork’s 96FM announces new presenter for revamped schedule

More in this Section

‘Conflict of interest’ as one in five TDs are landlords

Developer fears 600 homes will be delayed

Half of IDA visits last year were to Dublin

Rural pubs’ survival fears revealed in new report


Breaking Stories

Man, 19, arrested and €500k worth of cocaine seized in Kildare

Court hears alleged trespassers demanded '€10,000 per caravan' to vacate business park

Children’s Grief Centre founder named Limerick Person of the Year

Nicky Kehoe tells court his reputation was taken away again in 'one swipe' during RTE broadcast

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

    • 8
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 35
    • 40
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »