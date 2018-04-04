Home»Today's Stories

Independent senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh to mull bid for president after Eighth vote

Wednesday, April 04, 2018

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Independent senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh will decide whether to run for the presidency after the Eighth Amendment referendum. He has been offered financial aid for a campaign that could cost half a million euro.

Pádraig Ó Céidigh

The move comes as appetite grows for a contest when President Michael D Higgins’ first term comes to an end in October.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was the latest this week to call for a contest, whether or not Mr Higgins seeks a second term.

There should be no automatic right to continue for a second term, she said.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have said they will hold off deciding on whether to support or field a candidate until Mr Higgins makes a decision. The president says he will decide in the summer.

Mr Ó Céidigh said he had received support from Oireachtas colleagues to run, but the Aer Arann founder said he has yet to make up is mind.

“My thoughts are there should be an election,” he said. “I’m considering but haven’t made up my mind yet. It is very much a family call.”

The businessman said the majority of candidates in the 2011 presidential contest only joined the race in June, just a few months before the vote. He expects a similar pattern this time.

“It’s important to let the Eighth Amendment [referendum] work its way through as well as respectfully to give Michael D Higgins time,” he said.

Mr Ó Céidigh said he had not yet chosen — should be decide to run — whether to seek the required support of 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities.

“Some TDs and senators have said they would back me,” he said. “Non-political people have also said they would support me financially.”

However, the Connemara native said running as an independent would be a challenge without a major party behind a campaign.

“I’m of the view that you would need between €350,000 and €500,000 for a campaign, which is a challenge for an independent candidate,” he said.

Fine Gael MEPs Sean Kelly and Mairead McGuinness have made expressions of interest in running for president, as has artist Kevin Sharkey and Independent senator Gerard Craughwell. Mr Ó Céidigh said it would not worry him if the latter ran, as “a competition never bothers” him.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

PresidentPádraig Ó Céidigh

Related Articles

Save the 8th 'congratulate' Josepha Madigan as FG announce she will lead campaign for repeal

Renua launch 'Be My Voice' referendum campaign

Senator who chaired abortion committee deletes tweet slamming preaching of 'octogenarian priest'

Abortion law ‘would be delayed by election’

More in this Section

Special Report - Diocese by diocese: The state of the Catholic Church on the island of Ireland today

219 sexual offences recorded in Cork City last year

Review of how sex education is taught at all levels

Teacher unions to pursue joint action on equal pay


Breaking Stories

€3bn more in tax revenue needed to create fairer Irish society, argues new report

Man charged in connection with three robberies in Dublin over the Easter weekend

Farm groups claim fodder crisis threatening human and animal health

Save the 8th 'congratulate' Josepha Madigan as FG announce she will lead campaign for repeal

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 31, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 17
    • 19
    • 38
    • 47
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »