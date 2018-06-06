Idyllic weather conditions set to continue into next week

After a sun-filled bank holiday weekend, the prospect for the next few days is for more of the same as the balmy weather is set to continue.

Those lucky enough to be on annual holidays can also look forward to fair weather ahead, at least until next weekend and into the early part of next week.

The outlook for the week says there will be a lot of dry, warm weather with temperatures above normal for early June, and typical afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

However, amid all that sunshine lurk thundery showers. According to Met Eireann, today will bring “a mix of cloud and warm sunny spells once overnight mist and fog patches clear”.

Most areas will remain dry, says the forecaster, though a few thundery showers will occur over the west later in the day. Highest temperatures will be 20C to 25C but temperatures will only reach the high teens along coasts.

“It will be a dry day for many, but a few heavy and possibly thundery showers will occur through the afternoon and evening, chiefly in Atlantic coastal counties,” says Met Éireann.

Maximum temperatures will range 20C to 24C in light variable breezes inland, but a little cooler once again near east and north coasts affected by onshore east to northeast breezes.

Tomorrow there will be varying amounts of cloud and warm sunshine after the overnight mist and fog clears.

Most areas will stay dry, with temperatures in the low 20s inland, and it will be fresher around the coasts with sea breezes with temperatures in the high teens in these parts. It will be mild, humid and misty overnight with fog developing.

There will also be a few showers, possibly heavy, breaking out in places in the afternoon but most areas will stay dry.

The fair weather is set to continue on Friday, with sunny spells and light winds.

“Once again [there is] the risk of a few showers bubbling up in places during the afternoon,” says Met Éireann.

“Maximum temperatures in the low 20s inland, but a little cooler near the coasts,” it says.

The prospect for next weekend and early next week is equally good, with a lot of dry weather overall. Cloud amounts will vary, with long sunny spells featuring most days.

With June bursting out all over, Met Eireann has summarised last month’s weather.

May was generally warm and sunny. Temperatures and sunshine were above average for that time of year and, despite thundery downpours and some spot flooding, it was also a dry month.

Rainfall recorded at the weather station at Casement Aerodrome was the lowest since 1991.