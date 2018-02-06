Iconic bookshop to shut after 100 years in business

One of the country’s oldest independent bookshops, Liam Ruiséal’s in Cork City, is set to close later this year after more than a century in business.

Bríd Hughes, a granddaughter of shop founder, Liam Ruiséal, confirmed that the famous shop will close “within a few months”.

She declined to comment in detail last night on the reasons and said she and her sisters, who run the business, plan to issue a formal statement later this week.

However, it is business as usual at the Oliver Plunkett St shop until the doors close.

The shock announcement comes just over a year after the business celebrated its centenary.

Shop founder Liam Ruiséal in his shop in 1974.

Its closure will leave the city centre with just two independent bookshop, Vibes and Scribes and The Time Traveller’s Bookshop.

Con Collins, of Collins Press, specialists in Irish-interest non-fiction books —thousands of which were sold by Liam Ruiséal’s — said it was a shame to see such an established Irish-owned independent bookshop close.

“It will be a huge loss, not just to Cork, but to Irish publishing,” he said.

“Discoverability is the buzzword these days. People need to know these books exist.

“So every bookshop that closes means less exposure for books, and it means the opportunity for impulse buys are less.”

William Geoghegan, Bríd Hughes, and Dara Brady mark the centenary. Picture: Larry Cummins

Historian and city councillor Kieran McCarthy, who has also sold many of his local history books through Liam Ruiséal’s, said the overwhelming reaction was one of sadness to see a “Cork institution” close.

“It has seen many wars and recessions and we thought it had survived the latest recession. It’s very disappointing and sad,” he said.

“It enjoyed a prominent location on a busy street but I suppose it’s difficult to run a bookshop at a time when so many people are buying online. The city needs to fight back against this silent killer. It needs to have an e-commerce promotional programme in place.”

But an industry source said it is sad that a city the size of Cork, a former European Capital of Culture which hosted the Unesco Learning Cities conference last year, can’t support two independent bookshops. Kilkenny and Tralee have two locally owned bookshops, and Ennis has one.

Liam Ruiséal’s carved out a reputation for specialising in local history, Irish history, educational, and rare books, and was renowned for its quirky window displays.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner during the shop’s centenary celebrations, Ms Hughes said it was hard to compete against the larger, chain-owned book shops and said that rates and parking were huge issues in Cork.