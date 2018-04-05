I was cleaning up, says man accused over hatchet row

Armed gardaí dealt with a violent row where one man was seen carrying a hatchet and a crowbar but the accused man claimed he only had the items after he tidied up the scene because children were in the area.

Edmond O’Sullivan, aged 26, with addresses at 2 Comeragh Park, The Glen, and 1 Inchera Close, Mahon, was found in possession of a hatchet and crowbar and he was unable to provide a lawful excuse for why he had these items, Garda Pat Dilworth testified at Cork District Court yesterday.

Garda Dilworth said gardaí received numerous calls of a large group of people fighting at Errigal Heights, The Glen, Cork, and of a man carrying a hatchet and crowbar.

Members of the armed Regional Support Unit assisted local gardaí at Errigal Heights in dealing with the row.

The alleged incident gave rise to two charges being brought against Mr O’Sullivan of possession of an article for causing injury or incapacitating a person contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act. The charges referred to a hatchet and crowbar.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, called the 26-year-old to give evidence during his bail application.

Mr O’Sullivan said he would be pleading not guilty to the charges. He said there was an innocent explanation for why he had the hatchet and crowbar and that he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when gardaí arrived.

“I stopped the altercation going on. I ended up stopping it. A lady asked me would I clean the area up. I helped her. I picked up a couple of things. If I was guilty I would have ran with the rest of them.

“That was the only reason I had them (the weapons) in my hand. I am a married man with a child on the way,” he said.

Mr Buttimer said, “It is your intention to plead not guilty.” He replied: “Oh yeah, not guilty. I will sign on three times a day if I have to (for bail), 100%, yes.”

Inspector Brian O’Donovan asked the accused how he cleaned up the area.

“There was golf clubs and hatchets after people scattered. They were all around the area. I was basically in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he did not accept the defendant’s evidence that a woman asked him to clean up weapons in the area because children were playing there.

The judge remanded him in custody until April 11.