Hurdles to cross before vote date

Wednesday, January 31, 2018
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Last night’s Cabinet decision to formally agree to hold a referendum on the Eighth Amendment marks the latest stage in deciding its future.

However, before any such May 25 or June 8 vote takes place, a series of hurdles need to be overcome.

These are the referendum wording itself and the exact laws that would be introduced if the amendment is repealed.

In light of yesterday’s decision, the Government’s attention now must turn to the referendum bill and the 12-week limit health bill. Both are crucial.

The most pressing of these bills is the referendum bill, which, when completed, will include the exact wording of the referendum question.

The heads of bill for the referendum bill are expected to be published by the middle of February, before the bill itself is published at the start of March and debated in the Dáil and Seanad.

After those debates, President Michael D Higgins would be expected to sign off on the wording by the end of March, with a likely referendum date of either May 25 or June 8.

Like the legal timeline for the referendum bill, yesterday’s Cabinet meeting has also formally started the process for the potential replacement to the Eighth Amendment, with this issue addressed in the separate health bill.

The health bill is currently being drafted by the Department of Health, and focuses specifically on a likely new law allowing unrestricted access to abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

While the full bill will not be published until after a potential repeal referendum result, Government sources have confirmed its heads of bill will be revealed in mid-March when the referendum bill is debated in the Dáil and Seanad.

This is because of a long-standing position taken by the Government that as much information on what will potentially replace the Eighth Amendment be made available before the referendum.

Timeline for abortion legislation:

  • January 29: Special cabinet meeting formally confirms referendum plans, allowing work on a referendum bill and the 12-week abortion limit health bill to officially begin;
  • Middle of February: Heads of bill for the referendum bill to be published
  • Start of March: Full referendum bill published;
  • Middle of March: Referendum bill debated in Dáil and Seanad;
  • Middle of March: Heads of bill for the health bill to be published;
  • End of March: Referendum bill expected to be signed into law by President Michael D Higgins.


