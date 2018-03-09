Home»Today's Stories

HSE recalls sport supplements containing illegal steroids and stimulants

Friday, March 09, 2018

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

A range of food supplements widely available online, in sports nutrition shops, and gyms have been found to be unfit for human consumption.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued a recall of all Falcon Labs products yesterday after tests revealed they contained illegal steroids and stimulants.

The range includes Oxyburnpro and Superclen — which contain two fat-burning products — and SuperDrive, a testosterone booster.

The authority is advising consumers not to purchase or consume any Falcon Labs products because they are not safe.

It is also instructing distributors, retailers and online sellers to remove the products from sale.

The HSE’s environmental health officers, working on behalf of the authority, will be inspecting businesses to ensure that any Falcon Labs products found are seized.

The authority said the steroids and stimulants found in the products pose a serious health risk to consumers.

The health authority said the location of the production site cannot be determined and traceability of the products is unknown.

Tests carried out at the State Laboratory showed that Oxyburnpro and Superclen contained 1,3- dimethlamylamine, also known as methylhexaneamine. Methasterone was detected in Superdrive.

None of the products had 1,3-dimethlamylamine declared as an ingredient on any of the products and Methasterone is misspelt on the label of the product in which it was detected. Nevertheless, such substances are not permitted in food.

The authority has warned that 1,3-dimethlamylamine is a stimulant that can cause an acute temporary increase in blood pressure, which may lead to shortness of breath, tightening of the chest and the risk of heart attack or cerebral haemorrhage.

Methasterone is an anabolic-androgenic steroid that has been associated with a number of cases of liver injury.

Authority chief executive Pamela Byrne, said the business address printed on the product label and on supplier invoices is not genuine.

The authority wants consumers who have the products to let them know where they bought them so they can ensure all stock is removed from sale.


KEYWORDS

HSEHealthRecallsSport NutritionFood Safety AuthorityIreland

