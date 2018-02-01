HSE in pay rates ‘evidence gatheringexercise’

Health Minister Simon Harris has asked the HSE to conduct an “evidence-gathering” exercise with state-funded organisations providing health and social care to establish a factual position on pay reductions and pay restoration.

The exercise is being undertaken at a time when thousands of health and social workers employed in ‘section 39’ organisations prepare to stage a one-day strike on February 14 in a dispute over pay restoration.

Section 39 organisations include the Irish Wheelchair Association, Rehab Group, and Cheshire Homes.

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health was told yesterday the HSE was reliant on section 39 organisations to deliver services, with 25% of disability services delivered by such providers alone.

Department of Health assistant secretary Teresa Cody, who made a joint statement on behalf of the department and HSE, said those employed by section 39 organisation were not public servants.

“As an employer, it is a matter for section 39 organisations to negotiate salaries with staff as part of their employment relationship and within the overall funding available for the delivery of agreed services,” she said.

Ms Cody said all agencies had their budget cut during the financial crisis and were expected to make savings.

Given that a large part of the budgets of those organisations was spent on pay, the pay budget was the “logical place” to start, she said.

While it was understood pay cuts were imposed on section 39 employees, it had not been uniform.

Even where pay reductions were made, it is not clear how and when the cuts were actually applied in each case.

“It is clear that in order to address the problem, there is a need for a much deeper understanding of the funding position in these grant-aided voluntary organisations, the extent to which pay reductions were made, and the manner in which they were applied,” she said.

Earlier, the committee criticised the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform for not attending the meeting.

Chairman Michael Harty said the committee was extremely disappointed the department failed to attend the meeting and would be writing to the department inviting it to take part in a future session.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said it was a disgrace the department had refused the invitation to attend the hearing. “We need to write to them and tell them that their behaviour is unacceptable,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly said the department was “clearly material” to the resolution of the issue and its decision to withdraw from the hearing was not acceptable to members.

TD Bernard Durkan (FG) said the discourtesy shown by the department by not coming before the committee was something that could not be tolerated.

Asked why the department chose not to appear before the meeting, a spokesperson said the Department of Health was responsible for the funding of section 39 organisations under the legislation.

“The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform will continue to support the work of the Department Health in this regard,” said the spokesperson.

Siptu’s health division organiser Paul Bell told the committee the union was forced to serve strike notice due to the stance taken by both departments and the HSE.