Hospitals make 3 million medication errors every year

An estimated 3m medication errors are made in Irish hospitals per year, one mistake per hospital patient per day, according to the health watchdog.

Hiqa has published a report following an inspection of 34 public acute hospitals over the space of 11 months as part of its medication safety monitoring programme.

This programme aims to bring about arrangements that will “protect patients from harm related to medication use, in line with international best practice and research”, according to the report.

The report found inconsistencies across the hospitals as to how they ensured medicines were applied safely, and while the majority had some form of programme in place, one in three had no formal strategy or plan to direct improvements in medication safety activities.

Aoife Lenihan, inspector manager in healthcare regulation at Hiqa, said advancements in medicines brought with it a need to ensure they are applied correctly.

“As modern medicine continues to advance, increasing medication treatment options are available for patients with proven benefit for treating illness and preventing disease,” she said.

“This advancement has brought with it an increase in the risks, errors and adverse events associated with medication use. Therefore, it is essential that hospitals have necessary elements in place to ensure patient safety in line with best practice and research.

“There is a fundamental requirement to improve medication safety to protect patients from harm from medication errors as although most errors do not result in patient harm, medication errors have the potential to result in catastrophic harm or death and the majority are preventable.”

Specific high-risk cases were identified at Bantry General Hospital, Letterkenny University Hospital, Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny, University Hospital Limerick, and University Hospital Waterford.

Four such cases were in relation to the governance of medication safety, one was in relation to intravenous monographs and one was in relation to accommodating paediatric patients in a room with unsecured access to medications.

Hiqa found there was “significant underreporting” of medication incidents in some hospitals, and disparities in how clinical pharmacy services were provided and the resources allocated to them.

Overall, the report makes 12 recommendations as to how to improve medical safety in hospitals.

It recommends that “a national approach to strategic planning for medication safety is required to reduce the number of medication errors and improve patient safety with the use of medicines”.

It also advises that hospitals should “have formalised governance structures with clear accountability and responsibility arrangements to support medication safety”.

Hiqa says hospitals need to learn from medication incidents and quality improvement initiatives through research, and that centralised arrangements to share good practices are put in place.