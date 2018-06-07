Home»Today's Stories

Honorary degree for head of Cork's Penny Dinners

Thursday, June 07, 2018
Olivia Kelleher

A volunteer who is the powerhouse behind Cork’s Penny Dinners first developed the helping gene when she realised that when her father went “missing” on Christmas morning he was actually out feeding the city’s elderly.

Caitriona Twomey at Cork Penny Dinners. Pic: Larry Cummins

Caitriona Twomey, who is to receive an honorary doctorate of laws at UCC tomorrow, says she and her siblings used to get a little annoyed when their father Tom Lynch did a disappearing act on Christmas morning.

“We would be cheesed off, because we were waiting to open our selection boxes and he was out gallivanting. One year, we even wrote him a letter about it!

“He still didn’t tell us what he was doing. He just laughed and threw his arms around us.

“When I was older, I found out that he was down in the College of Commerce looking after the elderly with food for the day.

When I was about 12, he brought me with him. I didn’t know what to do at first. I was embarrassed. Then, the people at it were trying to give me a few bob. I was just a kid. That was the start of [this sort of work], really.

Caitriona, who grew up near the North Cathedral in Cork City, remembers the old-fashioned, bright, festive decorations adorning the tables and the great joy her father brought to people with his unassuming kindness. 

Tom, who was in the army, died in 1996 and, after his passing, Caitriona heard numerous tales of his generosity.

On one occasion, a man approached her on a train to inform her that her father and late mother Breda had saved the roof from over the head of his family. 

The man said that, once he promised Mr and Mrs Lynch he would “give up the drink”, they handed the money over to him. They declined to take the cash back.

Caitriona, who has run Penny Dinners for 12 years, says her mother Breda was also kindness personified. 

Her father used to joke that the war in Bosnia kept Breda busy with her charitable enterprises. 

The family were always on the go, as they owned takeaways and shops, so Catriona was used to a life of 4am starts.

The official remit of Penny Dinners is to provide a daily food service to the needy in Cork.

However, Caitriona works around the clock, seven days a week sourcing accommodation for individuals, dropping food to housebound clients who can’t get in to the building, and overseeing night classes on-site.

She says the fact that the country has moved on from recessionary times has had little bearing on the numbers who present at the service in need of a hot meal and a drink. 

A large number of families avail of the daily food service and women with bare cupboards often come in seeking assistance.

The end of the recession didn’t make any difference here. We have lots of people. Some people are able to move on from here. Some people stagnate and can’t get out.

"They can’t get employment. You have issues around mental health and so on.”

Ms Twomey is grateful for the support of the 90 volunteers who keep the show on the road and to the companies and schools who contribute daily.

She will receive her honorary degree tomorrow at UCC alongside a number of distinguished names, including British crime writer Martina Cole. 

Cole is the youngest of five and was born in Essex to Irish parents. She is a patron of Women’s Aid.

You can donate to Penny Dinners on corkpennydinners.ie


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CorkPenny DinnersCaitriona TwomeyUCC

Related Articles

Mayor calls to upgrade main West Cork route to national status

Murder trial hears accused told gardaí, ‘I grabbed a knife…I stuck it into her’

Shopping centre manager stole €22k from tenants

Three-year term for €1k heroin stash

More in this Section

Cork City boundary extension sent for Cabinet green light

Rapists may be electronically tagged after release from jail

Man shot dead in boxing club; Gardaí believe attack linked to local criminality

Michael Clifford: David Taylor said he sent out Maurice McCabe smears


Breaking Stories

Four senior judges appointed to Court of Appeal and High Court

Irish universities fail to make world's top 100 in latest rankings

The Lotto results are in...

Gardaí appeal for dash cam footage connected to Mitchelstown murder

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 06, 2018

    • 1
    • 10
    • 22
    • 28
    • 44
    • 47
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »