Home»Today's Stories

Health Minister urges HSE to deliver cancer files

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Health Minister Simon Harris has made it clear that money is not an issue for the HSE in getting medical files to women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

Health Minister Simon Harris

Responding to calls from Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath after it emerged that 88 women and their families are yet to get their medical records, Mr Harris called on the HSE to fulfil its commitment and deliver them.

The 88 women and their families affected by the CervicalCheck scandal are yet to receive their medical files despite requesting them in recent weeks.

Mr Harris said he has told HSE bosses that no expense is to be spared to ease the pain of the women affected, some of whom are terminally ill.

“Well, the most important thing is that the HSE fulfils its commitment to making sure everybody gets access to all of their records within 30 days and quicker if possible,” he said.

It is important to understand that these records are coming from three locations — from the hospital, from the labs, and from CervicalCheck’s office as well.

“So I have assured the HSE that whatever resource they need to speed up the process they can absolutely have.”

Mr Harris said he welcomed the fact mediation is now being offered by the State, so those affected no longer have to sue the State for compensation.

“The mediation process is also under way. I am pleased to see the State Claims Agency inviting women to mediation. It is really important that no one faces an adversarial process. So this remains an absolute priority for the Government,” he said.

“I am in constant contact with the HSE through my department, and we are going to make sure that everything possible is being done to support people.”

Since the Vicky Phelan case came to prominence, the Government promised to do “all it can” to help women affected by the controversy.

Mr McGrath said: “On one level, the Government appears to be making the right noises, but when it comes to delivery the Government has been lacking. The fact that 88 cases remain outstanding... we need them to get their information as quickly as possible.”

Mr Harris was also asked about when he intends bringing legislation to Cabinet to allow for abortions in Ireland. He said it is his intention to bring it in two weeks.

It is still my intention to return to Government on July 10 with the bill to regulate the termination of pregnancy. It is less than a month since we stood here in this square in Dublin Castle when the people of Ireland gave a very resounding and emphatic vote for change.

Mr Harris said although a number of court cases have been taken, which will delay the introduction of the legislation in the Dáil, he will publish the full bill before the summer recess.

“Whilst I can’t introduce that legislation in the Oireachtas until the courts have finished hearing the various issues, I will still publish that legislation, probably on my department’s website, before the summer recess so the people of Ireland can see the fine detail of what we intend to propose. I think they will expect no less from us.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CervicalCheckVicky Phelan

Related Articles

More clerical staff than nurses hired by HSE

Senior HSE clinical manager earns almost €1m in pay in 2017

Chairperson for new HSE board will receive €80,000 a year for up to two days work a week

HSE: 100 people die from smoking every week in Ireland

More in this Section

Refugee Crisis: ‘I’ve heard many of these stories at this stage, but it never gets any easier’

Tensions grow in Government alliance

Clondalkin councillor Jonathan Graham to quit Sinn Féin

‘Carers for elderly should have minimum training’


Breaking Stories

Reintroduction of car ban in Cork City's main street set for August 9

Three schools affected by Carillion collapse get new contractors

'Two years ago I was picking my funeral song. Now I'm picking my dress for Miss Ireland'

Investigation into alleged assault of pregnant woman in Kerry whose baby was later delivered stillborn

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 23, 2018

    • 4
    • 6
    • 12
    • 20
    • 40
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »