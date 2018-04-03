Harlem Gospel Choir set to lift spirits in Cork

The world-famous Harlem Gospel Choir, which has perfomed alongside Bono and sang for popes and the UN General Assembly, is to perform at Cork Opera House.

For more than two decades it has been America’s premier choir, performing contemporary gospel with a touch of jazz and blues, and it has toured the world thrilling audiences with the inspirational power of black gospel music.

Deeply rooted in the history of the African-American slave trade, black gospel music can be traced back to the 1700s when African

slaves brought their unique African musical heritage to America and combined it with their new faith: Christianity.

The Harlem Gospel Choir has performed alongside superstars such as Diana Ross, Simple Minds, Robin Gibb, Andre Rieu, Lou Gramm of Foreigner, and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister.

The choir has also recorded with Keith Richards and The Chieftains and will take to the stage at Cork Opera House on Saturday, October 20 at 8pm.

Founded in 1986, the choir has clocked up more than 3.2m km travelling to venues all over the world.

The choir can feature up to 65 singers, who range in age from 17 to 70 years, and they have performed for US presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter, as well as South African president Nelson Mandela.

Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI have also had the pleasure of listening to the choir’s unique performances of American gospel music.

Blues, soul, and rock n’ roll all have origins in black gospel music and the Harlem Gospel Choir presents

modern gospel classics as performed in the black churches of Harlem today.

They are highly-acclaimed by critics, who say their performances are infectiously enthusiastic, featuring a

rollercoaster ride of singing and dancing.

Choir members, known for their rich harmonies, regularly perform at BB King Blues Club, New York.

Tickets for the Cork Opera House performance are available on ticketmaster.ie and corkoperahouse.ie